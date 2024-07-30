'ASET' showcases regional talent, sparks new opportunities

A new Bisaya action film has burst onto the big screen, packed with non-stop action and local talent. This marks a significant milestone for Bisaya cinema, showcasing a full-length production with completely Bisaya craftsmanship.

“Aset” follows the story of Alexander Montenegro, portrayed by Elcid Camacho, a hitman who becomes a spy, or “asset.” The film is filled with unexpected twists, focusing on crime scenes and setups that draw Alexander into the clandestine world of espionage.

“Actually, this is my second full-length film. I can see the difference between the first and the second. Besides having better equipment now, my approach to directing and editing has truly evolved,” said Camacho who was also writer, director and editor of the film.

Dream cast

Camacho, a veteran in the Bisaya showbiz industry and founder of BisayaFlix, mentioned that putting together his dream cast was seamless. He’s well-acquainted with the right people to call, and their support made the process even easier.

Camacho’s friends describe him as a man of action, a quality perfectly reflected in his latest action-packed film. In a 2022 SunStar Lifestyle article, Camacho shared his belief in the power of dreams: “My message to the up-and-coming talents? Never stop dreaming! Follow what your heart tells you. Don’t stop studying, don’t stop chasing your dreams! Believe in yourself! It’s all about confidence!”

“My character is a strong, independent woman and an undercover agent. I said yes to the movie because I know Elcid and I saw how driven he is to make changes in our film industry and it’s an honor that he asked me to play one of his characters,” said Aiana Juarez who played Katherine.

Just like Juarez, TJ Villacampa, who plays Francis, is the main character’s best friend. Off-screen, Villacampa agreed to the role because of his close friendship with Camacho and his belief in the director’s vision.

Platform

Speaking of action and Camacho’s vision, French Petallo, who plays the antagonist’s bodyguard and hitman, noted that while the Visayas and Mindanao regions have many talented artists, there are still few platforms for them.

“We have a vision that why not make a platform to make it attainable for the VisMIn artists and in order for us to make that happen, we have to start by doing a movie or series,” said Petallo.

BisayaFlix is all about celebrating Bisaya entertainment, from its culture to its creativity. Camacho has a real passion for highlighting regional talent and turning dreams into reality. He’s dedicated to bringing unique stories and the amazing people behind them into the spotlight.

With this, Camacho has also launched the BisayaFlix mobile app, giving hundreds of users access to movies, series, documentaries, shorts, events, classics and upcoming variety and game shows — all focused on Visayan content.

“The idea is that there are so many Bisaya talents, and we need to start showing them. We used to rely on national platforms to get noticed, but now we have started on something like this and should keep moving forward until we’re recognized on our own. The idea of being Bisaya and having many talents is a great place to start,” said Camacho.

The movie premiered on July 25, 2024 at SM Centerstage, SM Seaside Cebu. It was produced in collaboration with JAAS Productions and BisayaFlix.