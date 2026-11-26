THE Cebu Provincial Veterinary Office (PVO) is investigating whether hogs allegedly smuggled from Negros Island brought African swine fever (ASF) to Barangay Colase in Samboan, southern Cebu.

Provincial Veterinarian Mary Rose Vincoy said the Department of Agriculture 7’s animal disease diagnostic laboratory confirmed ASF in two samples from Colase, the only barangay in Samboan with confirmed cases as of Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026.

Investigators also received reports that some farms in Colase had acquired live hogs from neighboring Ginatilan, Vincoy said.

The source of the infection remains under investigation.

Hog deaths in Colase

The PVO began investigating after Samboan officials asked for help determining why hogs had died. Its team first investigated a semi-commercial farm in Colase and later received reports involving backyard hog raisers.

On Nov. 12, Vincoy told the Provincial Board that her office had completed its initial investigations into suspected ASF cases in two southern Cebu towns. She declined to name the towns while awaiting official laboratory results.

By Nov. 25, containment efforts in Samboan were in their second week, and the PVO had expanded surveillance to the town’s 14 other barangays, Vincoy said.

Tests across Samboan

Vincoy said about 10 of Samboan’s 15 barangays had yielded negative results. The first 41 samples tested under expanded surveillance were negative, and results for 57 more were pending.

“It is now our second week of containment, but we are waiting for the results of 57 samples. So far, the initial 41 have tested negative,” she said.

“If there is a positive case in a barangay, we contain the affected barangay and conduct expanded surveillance in the remaining barangays to make sure there are no secondary infections,” she added.

Authorities may expand the quarantine zone if they find additional cases, Vincoy said.

Municipal records put Samboan’s hog population at more than 5,000. Vincoy could not give a current count for Colase because some animals may have died or been removed since the initial inventory.

The PVO was also monitoring three other southern Cebu towns as of Nov. 25, but Vincoy declined to name them.

Ginatilan outbreak

Authorities first confirmed ASF in Ginatilan on Sept. 20 in the upland barangays of Cagsing and Calabawan.

On Oct. 20, Vincoy said authorities had contained the outbreak after completing 14 days of surveillance. All 60 blood samples from pigs in the town’s 12 other barangays tested negative.

Ginatilan officials put border controls in place after learning of the cases in Samboan, Vincoy said.

Hog shipment rules

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro issued Executive Order 55 on Oct. 26, allowing live hogs from outside Cebu to enter the province only for immediate slaughter for lechon at facilities accredited by the National Meat Inspection Service.

Shipments must pass through authorized ports and carry a shipping permit, a veterinary health certificate, negative ASF test results and proof that the hogs are bound for an accredited slaughterhouse. The order bars buyers from keeping the animals for breeding or resale.

Baricuatro has proposed a weekly limit of 1,500 hogs from Negros Oriental, a figure Negros Oriental Gov. Manuel Sagarbarria described as the minimum his province could supply.

Baricuatro said Cebu faces a shortage of about 1,000 hogs across all types as demand for lechon rises ahead of the holidays and Sinulog. / CDF