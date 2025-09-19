'AshDres,' a relatable love story, connects with Cebu fans

Rising loveteam Andres Muhlach and Ashtine Olviga, or AshDres to their fans, are set to bring a more grounded take on romance in their latest film “Minamahal: Isang Daang Bulaklak Para Kay Luna.”

The pair visited Robinsons Galleria Cebu on Sept. 13, 2025 for their mall tour, where they spoke about how the project offers a deeper and more realistic portrayal of love in a backstage interview with the press.

For Muhlach, who plays Raffy, the film marks a shift from his earlier work. “In my previous work (“Ang Mutya Ng Section E”), it was very nice but also larger than life. This one feels more surreal because it happens in everyday life,” he said.

Olviga, who portrays Luna, agreed, noting that the film portrays not just the sweetness of romance but also the challenges many couples face. “It has that high school phase, but it also shows the usual conflicts in an everyday relationship,” she explained.

Still, fans of the pair don’t need to worry as the sparks remain. “Yes, there’s still that kilig,” they both assured.

On acting

The movie is directed by Jason Paul Laxamana, known for stories that balance youthful energy with emotional depth. Olviga praised his collaborative style: “He was very laid back and allowed us to express our own understanding of the characters. The best thing he told us was to not be afraid, do what we feel is right for the role because we are co-creators in this movie too.”

Their first full-length film together follows the story of Raffy, a quiet flower vendor, and Luna, a visual artist who has grown weary of love. Their journey unfolds through meaningful floral gestures that begin to soften Luna’s guarded heart.

Muhlach, still new to acting with this being only his second project, said Laxamana’s mentorship has been invaluable. “He really guided me on how to approach the scenes. Whenever I had questions, I would ask him and he helped me understand them. He’s very hands-on — even with our trailer, he was the one who sifted through everything. He also wrote the story, so he really knows it deeply,” he said.

Both stars admitted they immediately connected with the script. Olviga said she finished reading it in one sitting and quickly messaged Laxamana about how much it resonated with her. “It was so good because it’s something that really happens in real life. It’s very relatable,” she said. Muhlach echoed the sentiment: “The first time I read it, I knew I could see myself and Ash in our characters. The story is beautiful, even the flow.”

While the film is part of Laxamana’s “Isang Daan” cinematic universe, Muhlach clarified that “Minamahal” tells a different story with different characters from the popular “100 Tula Para Kay Stella” played by Bella Padilla and JC Santos . “There’s no connection at all except the ‘isang daan’ in the title’s name because he wants to create his own universe of ‘isang daan’ films,” he explained.

Coming from a family of actors, Muhlach shared the advice he received from his father Aga. “He told me to just be myself, not to try to be someone I’m not, and to always be nice to everyone. In terms of being part of a loveteam, he didn’t really say much about that, but he always reminded me to treat my partner with respect.”

The two said they don’t see themselves as standing apart from other loveteams but are grateful for the support they’ve received. “We don’t think of ourselves as different. The other loveteams are really good and they inspire us. For us, it’s amazing that even without a major network, so many people support us. That inspires us to do good work and make people happy when they watch,” Muhlach said.

Film’s message

AshDres was also surprised during their campus tour at the University of San Jose–Recoletos on Sept. 12, a day before their mall show. Ashtine even joked that she thought she had broken her ears from the overwhelming cheers of the students who came out to support them.

They also reflected on how love is rooted in Filipino culture. “When you think about love in the Philippines, it’s very unique, it’s deeply embedded in who we are. Just think of the word ‘kilig.’ There’s no direct translation for it in other countries. That’s why I said love is so rooted in our culture,” Muhlach said. Olviga said: “What I want people to take away from this movie is that it’s okay to love fully, but never forget to leave some for yourself.”

For Muhlach, the message is about embracing both the highs and lows of relationships. “Love is always worth it, no matter what happens. It’s never just flat, there are ups and downs. I want people to see the beauty in both.”

Through Viva Films’ “Minamahal: Isang Daang Bulaklak Para Kay Luna,” AshDres takes a significant step forward to show a more mature side of their partnership and a story that delves beyond fleeting romance into the heart of what love truly means. The film opens in cinemas nationwide on Sept. 24.