Ashfall disrupts life in Toledo City

DARK ash gathered on Cecilia Alloros Halangdon’s jalousie windows after Mt. Kanlaon, a stratovolcano on Negros Island, erupted on Thursday morning, July 9, 2026.

“Grabe ang abo sa amoa kay makita gyud nimo sa jalousie ba. Unya, itom-itom man (The ash at our place is terrible because you can really see it on the jalousie windows. And it’s quite black,” said Halangdon, a senior citizen and resident of Barangay Poblacion, Toledo City.

Halangdon said the air was unpleasant to breathe. But constantly wearing a face mask also made breathing difficult for her.

The ashfall also disrupted the livelihood of karinderya vendor Jeralyn Perales, who had to protect her food from the particles.

“Gitabonan na lang nako ang among mga sud-an kay abog lagi kaayo (I covered our food because it was very dusty),” she said.

Perales kept her karinderya, a small roadside eatery, closed that morning because of the ashfall.

First ashfall of their lives

Although residents are accustomed to the strong winds brought by the southwest monsoon, Halangdon and Perales said it was the first time they had experienced ashfall that heavy in Toledo, which faces Negros Island across the Tañon Strait.

The City Government suspended classes in public and private schools and work in local government offices on Thursday.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said Mt. Kanlaon erupted at 7:33 a.m. and it lasted three minutes and produced an ash plume that drifted eastward.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat, was being enhanced by typhoon Inday (international name: Bavi). Inday had weakened from a super typhoon before the eruption occurred.

Safety measures

The Toledo City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) advised residents to wear face masks when outdoors and avoid unnecessary trips to reduce their exposure to volcanic ash.

No ashfall-related health emergencies had been reported as of Thursday, according to CDRRMO officer Rhyan Ray Lazaga.

The Public Information Office said the Toledo City General Hospital had activated code white alert, placing medical personnel on standby to ensure continued services and an immediate response to emergencies.

The CDRRMO also checked conditions in all 38 barangays to determine the extent of the ashfall and whether emergency assistance was needed.

A team from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) visited Toledo City Hall on Thursday and provided an initial 100 pieces of N95 masks. The visit was part of the Provincial Government’s assessment of areas in midwestern Cebu.

PDRRMO supervising safety and emergency responder Kevin Anthony Sanchez said N95 respirators are designed to filter at least 95 percent of certain airborne particles when worn properly.

City’s response

The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council convened an emergency meeting on Thursday afternoon to coordinate the City’s response. It was attended by Mayor Marjorie “Joie” Perales and representatives of the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office, City Health Office, City Veterinarian’s Office and City Agriculture Services Office.

The council decided to keep classes suspended on Friday, July 10.

Perales said residents with respiratory conditions should stay indoors and be monitored.

By Friday morning, the Environmental Management Bureau 7 said Toledo’s air quality had returned to the good category based on PM10 readings, meaning the air contained only a small amount of dust and was generally safe to breathe. / GABRIEL SOLAMO, UP CEBU INTERN