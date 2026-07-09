Cebu

Ashfall may cause respiratory, skin, eye irritation, says DOH 7

Students are picked up by their parents from school while pedestrians wear face masks in Cebu City on Thursday, July 9, 2026, after Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival ordered the suspension of classes at all levels in both public and private schools until further notice following the volcanic ashfall from the recent eruption of Kanlaon Volcano. (Juan Carlo de Vela)
Students are picked up by their parents from school while pedestrians wear face masks in Cebu City on Thursday, July 9, 2026, after Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival ordered the suspension of classes at all levels in both public and private schools until further notice following the volcanic ashfall from the recent eruption of Kanlaon Volcano. (Juan Carlo de Vela)
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RESIDENTS in Cebu are warned of possible respiratory problems, skin and eye irritation, and other health risks following ashfall from the eruption of Mt. Kanlaon, according to the Department of Health (DOH) 7.

DOH 7 Director Joshua Brillantes, during an online press conference on Thursday, July 9, 2026, advised the public to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities as fine ash particles may still be inhaled, especially when masks are not properly fitted.

Brillantes said ashfall exposure may trigger immediate health effects such as respiratory problems, skin irritation caused by ash components like sulfur, and eye irritation.

Those who need to go outside are advised to wear properly fitted N95 or KN95 masks, which can help filter small airborne particles and provide better protection against ash exposure.

He also reminded the public to protect vulnerable groups, including children, infants, people with asthma, and those with chronic lung diseases, cancer, or other comorbidities, as they may be more susceptible to complications and secondary infections.

DOH 7 also noted the possible mental and emotional stress among affected communities, particularly individuals who cannot leave their homes due to health conditions or other limitations. (DPC)

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