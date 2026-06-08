Ashley Diaz wants to follow the legacy of her grandfather, Paquito Diaz

One of the personalities introduced at the media conference of the Viva One series “Dating Alys Perez” is Ashley Diaz, the 22-year-old daughter of actor Joko Diaz.

Ashley graduated cum laude with a degree in AB Behavioral Sciences from De La Salle University this year. While many have encouraged her to join beauty pageants, she said she prefers to follow the path of her father and her late grandfather, veteran actor Paquito Diaz.

She shared her tribute during the interview, saying: “More than anything, I wanna honor my lolo today. Because it’s his birthday today. It’s Paquito Diaz’s birthday today. And I just wanna thank him. Because my dad and my aunt wouldn’t be here in showbiz showcasing our talent if he didn’t pave the way. So, happy birthday, Lolo, and I hope you’re happy there.”

Ashley said she was only seven years old when her grandfather passed away, and she dreams of continuing his legacy in acting. “I want to be a kontrabida because that’s the legacy of my grandfather and my father. That’s why I want to continue it. My dream is really to be a kontrabida. I want to be known as a villain.”

When asked about taking on daring roles, Ashley said her role in “Dating Alys Perez” is already her most daring project so far. “But if there are roles more daring than that, I think I still need to prepare a lot.” / TRC