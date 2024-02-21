Asia Pacific countries to attend civil aviation confab in Cebu

UP TO 39 countries and eight Pacific states throughout the Asia-Pacific region are scheduled to visit Cebu for the International Civil Aviation Organization Conference (ICAO) on October 14-18 this year.

This was relayed by the Cebu Provincial Government after learning about the event from the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) Director General Captain Manuel Antonio Tamayo.

ICAO is a United Nations agency that helps countries to unite and cooperate in the development of the aviation industry in terms of safety, advancement, and airspace technology.

This is the first time that the event will be hosted in Cebu, where the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA), which has been named Best Airport in Asia under the 5-million passenger category, is located.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia is one of the members of the board of directors of Mactan Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA), the policy-making body of MCIA. (With TPT)