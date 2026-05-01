Asia Triathlon Cup fires off in Subic

MANILA – The country’s top elite athletes and promising juniors are ready for the 2026 Asia Triathlon Cup Subic Bay, scheduled for May 2-3 at the Subic Freeport Zone.

Competition in the Elite category will be on Sunday, with Dayshaun Ramos, Kim Andrew Remolino, Matthew Justine Hermosa, Joshua Ramos, John Chicano, Juan Miguel Tayag, Christopher Adrian Te, John Wayne Ybañez, John Michael Lalimos, Irienold Reig Jr. and Renz Wynn Corbin representing the Philippines.

They will face a strong field led by reigning men’s champion Takuto Oshima of Japan and last year’s runner-up Daryn Konysbayev of Kazakhstan.

In the women’s elite division, Faith Raven Alcoseba and Erika Burgos, who both competed in the Asian Beach Games in China, will join Samantha Corpuz, Dhana Victoria Seda Lomboy, Mikele Katerina Jopson and Nicole Del Rosario. They will go up against defending champion Manami Hayashi of Japan and bronze medalist Hye Rim Jeong of South Korea.

Seeing action on Saturday in the Junior category of the event organized by Triathlon Philippines, in partnership with the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority, are locals Darell Bada, Euan Andrew Ramos, Red Maoreen Reyes, Carron Cañas, Franco Pe, Giro Don Rafael Gito, Peter Sancho Del Rosario, David Piete Mora, Anisha Eunice Caluya, Christy Ann Perez and Aira Danara Gregorio.

They will test their skills against a tough international field bannered by Kazakhstan’s Ramazan Ainegov (boys) and Alua Nurmuhamet (girls).

Ainegov, ranked No. 728 in the world, placed fourth in the 2026 Asian Beach Games in Sanya, China. He also won the bronze medal in the Asia Triathlon Junior and U23 Championships in Hong Kong last month.

Nurmuhamet, ranked No. 638 in the world, dominated the 2025 Asian Triathlon Youth and U15 Championships in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Known locally as SuBIT, the Subic Bay International Triathlon is a key stop in the Asia Triathlon Cup series and an important event for athletes seeking world ranking points and international exposure. / PNA