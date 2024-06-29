Asia United Bank bares bid to become 'Digital partner of choice'

FROM being “the fastest-growing publicly listed universal bank,” Asia United Bank (AUB) is now positioning itself to become the “digital partner of choice” after successfully partnering with some of the biggest digital payment networks in the region and the world.

In his speech at the annual stockholders’ meeting of AUB held virtually on June 28, 2024, bank president Manuel Gomez said the entire team at AUB has been forging ahead, working closely with digital partners, to drive shared success and create greater value for our customers and for the country.

He said they’ve been consistently building our reputation as ‘Digital Partner of Choice’ by advocating for open collaboration and helping others share in our success.”

He cited AUB HelloMoney e-wallet and its all-in-one digital payment acceptance product, AUB PayMate, which have been revolutionizing cross-border digital payments with the help of regional digital payment networks such as Alipay+, Liquid Group and Hana Bank of Korea’s GLN International, to name a few.

Last March, AUB signed an agreement GLN International, the global payment network subsidiary of Korean banking giant KEB Hana Bank, to facilitate cross-border quick response (QR) code payments so Korean tourists can make QR payments to local merchants using the mobile wallets issued in their home country. / PR