Asiabasket joins Sinulog, set for April tournament

IN A spectacular display of enthusiasm, Asiabasket took center stage at the 2024 Sinulog Festival, unveiling a vibrant float featuring the festival queen, basketball stars from Southwestern University, and notable social media personalities including Tugue Zombie, Kuya Isaac Monday, Calvin Castiel and Hoopjunkie.
The float also featured muses Princess Jannah Ungab, Princess Pearl Ungab, Festival Princess - Princess Zeta Alma Ungab and their very own Sto. Niño Princess, Justine Xavier Gonzales Ungab.
The grand presentation marked the kickoff for the much-anticipated 2024 Asiabasket Cebu Championship, slated to take place at the Lapu-Lapu City Hoops Dome, a state-of-the-art 4,000-seater arena, in April 2024.
Jai Reyes, the visionary founder of Filbasket/Asiabasket, strategically chose Cebu as the venue for the inaugural leg of the four-leg tournament. The tournament is set to feature a total of 10 teams, comprising four international teams, four local Cebu teams and two Filipino Asiabasket teams, promising a thrilling competition for basketball enthusiasts.
The tournament structure will involve the allocation of teams into two groups, following a single round-robin format. Only the top four teams from each pool will secure coveted spots in the knockout Quarter-Finals, adding an extra layer of excitement and anticipation to the event.