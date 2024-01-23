Asiabasket joins Sinulog, set for April tournament

The float also featured muses Princess Jannah Ungab, Princess Pearl Ungab, Festival Princess - Princess Zeta Alma Ungab and their very own Sto. Niño Princess, Justine Xavier Gonzales Ungab.

The grand presentation marked the kickoff for the much-anticipated 2024 Asiabasket Cebu Championship, slated to take place at the Lapu-Lapu City Hoops Dome, a state-of-the-art 4,000-seater arena, in April 2024.

Jai Reyes, the visionary founder of Filbasket/Asiabasket, strategically chose Cebu as the venue for the inaugural leg of the four-leg tournament. The tournament is set to feature a total of 10 teams, comprising four international teams, four local Cebu teams and two Filipino Asiabasket teams, promising a thrilling competition for basketball enthusiasts.

The tournament structure will involve the allocation of teams into two groups, following a single round-robin format. Only the top four teams from each pool will secure coveted spots in the knockout Quarter-Finals, adding an extra layer of excitement and anticipation to the event.