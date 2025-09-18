Asian firms race to rebuild ‘social muscles’ as AI era deepens

AS ARTIFICIAL intelligence (AI) reshapes industries and transforms daily life, corporate leaders across Asia are grappling with a quieter but pressing crisis: the erosion of human connection.

At the 21st Asian Carriers Conference (ACC 2025) in Cebu, telecom executives and workplace experts warned that societies risk trading empathy for efficiency if firms fail to rebuild the “social muscles” lost during the pandemic and accelerated by digital tools.

Keynote speaker Simone Heng, a human connection specialist who has advised Google, Meta, and Salesforce, urged companies to put “social health” on equal footing with technological innovation.

“Technology may connect us faster and wider, but authentic connection requires presence, vulnerability, and empathy,” she said. “We are living in a loneliness epidemic, and AI cannot substitute for the intimacy of genuine human relationships.”

Heng noted that younger employees who entered the workforce during or after Covid-19 often lack confidence in face-to-face interactions, conflict resolution, and rapport building — skills long considered fundamental in offices.

“Small talk may seem trivial, but it’s the doorway to deeper trust and collaboration,” she said. “The pandemic took away three years of critical social development, and employers must step in to help.”

Companies are responding with mentoring schemes, soft-skills training, and role-playing workshops aimed at retraining workers in the basics of human connection.

Analysts said this effort has even fueled a niche “digital detox economy,” with retreats and corporate off-sites marketed as tools to counter burnout and rebuild cohesion.

For Heng, the risks extend beyond the workplace. She warned of a widening “empathy gap” in societies increasingly reliant on AI and asynchronous communication, where tone and intent often get lost.

“Commonalities connect us — we are more alike than we are different,” she told delegates. “Your human connections are your legacy.”

The stakes for businesses are high. Weak communication skills can slow decisions, strain client relationships, and raise turnover, while firms that invest in connection training report stronger productivity, resilience, and customer trust.

“Technology can make us more efficient,” Heng concluded, “but it cannot replace the empathy and presence of human connection. The companies that cultivate belonging will be the ones that thrive.” / KOC