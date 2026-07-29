Asian Games-bound PH team begins training in Italy

ROME – The Philippine windsurfing team bound for the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, paid a courtesy visit to Consul General Randy Arquiza at the Philippine Embassy in Rome on Tuesday (Wednesday, July 29, 2026, PH time).

During the visit, Arquiza expressed his gratitude to the team members for bringing honor to the country as they begin training in Bracciano, Italy, in preparation for the Asian Games, set from Sept. 19 to Oct. 24 in Nagoya, Japan.

“Good luck and go for the gold,” Arquiza told the team members.

Arquiza also congratulated the team for representing the country in international competitions, such as in Poland, where Khian Cuerdo delivered an outstanding performance, finishing 10th overall, and Jade Justiniane secured 24th place.

He also commended the team for winning medals both in last year’s Southeast Asian Games and this year’s Asian Beach Games.

The team expressed optimism that their recent performances abroad, including in Spain and Poland, will prepare them for the Asian Games and the Youth Olympic Games set for Oct. 31 to Nov. 13.

“During the Techno 293 and Techno 293 Plus competition in Sopot, Poland, sobra po lamig at mahangin pero marami po natutunan (it was extremely cold and windy, but I learned a lot),” Cuerdo shared.

For 15-year-old Justiniane, her qualification to play in the Asian Games reflects the steady progress of the country’s sailing and windsurfing programs.

“Ako po ay sumali sa T293 and T293 Plus European Championships para sa preparation ko sa Youth Olympic Games. Alam ko po ang experience ko dito ay makakatulong ito sa akin nang malaki (I participated in the T293 and T293 Plus European Championships as part of my preparation for the Youth Olympic Games. I know that the experience I gained there will help me a lot),” she said.

Aside from Cuerdo and Justiniane, team members present during the courtesy visit were SEA Games gold winner and 2026 Asian Beach Games silver medalist Dhenver Castillo, SEA Games bronze medalist Harold Madrigal, Kelsy Moreno, and Rome-based SEA Games bronze winner Arianne Paz.

“Ok naman po ang karera ko sa World Youth iQFOil Championship sa Spain, maganda po results, di ko nga po ini-expect kasi madami magagaling (My race at the World Youth iQFOil Championship in Spain went well; the results were good. I actually hadn’t expected it, given the number of talented competitors),” the 16-year-old Moreno said. / PNA