Asian retail leaders headline NRCE

FOUR of Asia’s leading business executives will discuss retail expansion, artificial intelligence, supply chain innovation and leadership at this year’s retail conference and expo happening this week.

Organized by the Philippine Retailers Association (PRA), the 32nd National Retail Conference and Expo (NRCE) on Aug. 6-7, 2026, pushes more regional-grown brands to expand nationwide.

The conference, to be held at the SMX Convention Center Manila, marks PRA’s 50th anniversary and will gather retailers, suppliers and industry stakeholders to discuss trends and strategies shaping the future of Philippine retail.

In her recent visit to Cebu, PRA president Alice Liu said the association hopes to see more Cebu retailers grow beyond the regional market and become nationally recognized brands.

“Cebu has produced some of the country’s most successful retailers, but we need more nationally recognized retail brands to emerge and lead from regions across the country, not just from Manila,” Liu said during the induction of the new officers of the PRA Cebu Chapter in June.

She encouraged Cebu retailers to attend the NRCE, saying the event provides opportunities to network with industry leaders, exchange ideas and keep pace with evolving consumer trends, technologies and retail practices.

“I hope to see many of you at the NRCE on Aug. 6 and 7. We have a great lineup of thought leaders as we celebrate our 50th anniversary as an association,” Liu said.

Conference proper

Opening the two-day conference is V.P. Sharma, founder and group chief executive officer of PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (MAP Group), who will share lessons from building Southeast Asia’s largest lifestyle retail company.

Joseph Phi, group chief executive officer of Li & Fung, will discuss how artificial intelligence, data analytics and supply chain innovation are helping retailers build resilience and remain competitive in an increasingly complex business environment.

The conference will also feature a fireside conversation featuring Teresita Sy-Coson, vice chairperson of SM Investments Corp., and Steven Tan, president of SM Supermalls, moderated by broadcast journalist Rico Hizon. The discussion will focus on leadership, business strategy and the continuing evolution of Philippine retail.

Retail trade

Wholesale and retail trade remained one of the country’s strongest economic drivers, expanding 4.6 percent in the first quarter of 2026 and ranking among the three largest contributors to gross domestic product growth, highlighting the sector’s role in sustaining domestic demand.

Household consumption, which accounts for nearly 70 percent of the Philippine economy, continues to underpin retail activity, providing a buffer against external uncertainties while supporting business expansion.

The sector’s growth is expected to persist through the rest of the year. Market researchers project the Philippine retail industry to reach US$44.5 billion in 2026, with annual growth of almost eight percent through 2031, driven by rising disposable incomes, rapid urbanization, the expansion of modern retail formats, and increasing adoption of e-commerce and digital payments.

Retailers are also expected to accelerate investments in artificial intelligence, omnichannel strategies and data-driven merchandising as they seek to improve customer engagement and strengthen their competitive edge.

The annual NRCE is PRA’s flagship event and serves as a platform for global thought leaders and local industry pioneers to exchange ideas and promote innovation in the Philippine retail sector. / KOC