Asilo aims to rebound versus Pael

FORMER regional champion Gerwin Asilo goes up against experienced Renoel Pael on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in the main event of PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions’ “Kumong Bol-anon XXVI - The Prelude” at the Loon City Square in Loon, Bohol.

The 25-year-old Asilo is looking to return to the winning column following a fifth-round knockout loss to Japanese boxer Keita Nakayama in Osaka, Japan, last April 12, 2026.

Asilo, a former World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental and WBO Asia-Pacific Youth bantamweight champion, wants to get his career back on track with a win over Pael.

It won’t be easy, though, as the 35-year-old Pael is a seasoned veteran who has fought some elite names in his division.

Pael has lost back-to-back fights and last won against Ramil Roda last year in Cebu.

Asilo has a win-loss slate of 12-2 with five knockouts, while Pael is 24-18-2 with 12 knockouts.

In the undercard, undefeated prospect Jericho Acaylar (4-0, 2 KOs) locks horns against fellow prospect Alex De Quiroz (5-2-1, 2 KOs), Sugarey Leonard Pores (9-2, 6 KOs) clashes with journeyman Jelo Bacalso (6-13-2, 4 KOs), and unbeaten Dryxz Russel Sardalla (1-0, 1 KO) slugs it out with Anthony Galan (3-1-2, 2 KOs).

The Loon card serves as a prelude to the blockbuster “Kumong Bol-anon XXVI” event on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, which features an IBF light-flyweight title eliminator between rivals Regie Suganob and Sivenathi Nontshinga at the Bohol Wisdom School Gymnasium in Tagbilaran City. / EKA