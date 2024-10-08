Asilo arrives in Japan for WBO title fight

UNDEFEATED prospect Gerwin Asilo arrived in Japan Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, ahead of his World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia-Pacific bantamweight title fight against Tenshin Nasukawa in a huge two-day boxing show at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo on Oct. 13-14.

The 23-year-old Asilo is looking to add another regional title in what will be his first international fight.

Asilo holds the WBO Asia-Pacific Youth and WBO Oriental bantamweight belts.

He is coming off a huge win last July 27, when he stopped Thai fighter Surat Eaim Ong in Bohol.

Asilo will be facing his toughest competition in the 26-year-old fast-rising Japanese prospect, Nasukawa.

Nasukawa was a superstar in kickboxing, wherein he amassed an impressive 42-0 record. He was considered a generational talent in kickboxing and owns wins over Amnat Ruenroeng and Muay Thai legend Wanchalong PK Saenchaigym.

Nasukawa switched sports in 2023 and scored a convincing unanimous decision win over Yuki Yohana in his pro boxing debut. He then beat Luis Guzman by unanimous decision later that year.

This year, Nasukawa had two huge wins after stopping both Luis Robles and Jonathan Rodriguez in three rounds.

Asilo is 9-0 with four knockouts, while Nasukawa is 4-0 with two knockouts.

The two-day weekend event features seven world title fights. / EKA