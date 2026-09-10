Asilo back with a bang, beats Pael

FORMER regional champion Gerwin Asilo is back to his winning ways after scoring a unanimous decsion victory over experienced Renoel Pael on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions’ “Kumong Bol-anon XXVI - The Prelude” at the Loon City Square in Loon, Bohol.

In the opening round, the 25-year-old Asilo caught Pael with a left uppercut to the jaw that rocked the seasoned veteran. Asilo followed it up with a series of heavy punches but Pael somehow survived the onslaught.

Pael had his moment in the fourth round, connecting with a solid right uppercut and a right straight later, but Asilo just brushed off the punches.

The heat turned up in the seventh round as Asilo and Pael exchanged vicious blows.

Asilo finally had a chance to finish Pael in the eighth round with a series of punches, but the latter somehow managed to survive the fight.

After eight rounds of action, Asilo got the nod of all three judges with scores of 79-73, 79-73, and 78-74.

Asilo improved to 13-2 with five knockouts, while the 35-year-old Pael dropped to 24-19-2 with 12 knockouts.

Asilo successfully bounced from a fifth-round knockout loss to Keita Nakayama in Japan last April.

In the undercard, former amateur standout Jericho Acaylar (5-0, 2 KOs) remained undefeated with a unanimous decision win over Alex De Quiroz (5-3-1, 2 KOs).

Sugarey Leonard Pores (10-2, 6 KOs) and Dryxz Russel Sardalla (2-0, 1 KO) defeated Jelo Bacalso (6-14-2, 4 KOs) and Anthony Galan (3-2-2, 2 KOs), both by unanimous decision, respectively.

“Kumong Bol-anon XXVI - “The Prelude” served as an appetizer for the Boholano boxing fans ahead of the huge “Kumong Bol-anon XXVI” card on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, which features an International Boxing Federation (IBF) light-flyweight world title eliminator between Regie Suganob and Sivenathi Nontshinga. / EKA