Asilo faces tough test vs. Nasukawa

GERWIN Asilo is out to prove he’s ready for the next level as he takes on former kickboxer and fast-rising prospect Tenshin Nasukawa for the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia-Pacific bantamweight title today, Oct. 14, 2024, at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

“I’m ready. He (Nasukawa) is good but I’ll do my best to win,” the 23-year-old Asilo, who’ll be fighting for the first time outside the Phillipines, told SunStar Cebu. “If there’s a chance to knock him out, I’ll take it.”

Asilo has already won two WBO regional belts. He outclassed Aljum Pelecio by unanimous decision last year to claim the WBO Asia-Pacific Youth bantamweight strap and knocked out Thai fighter Surat Eaim Ong in the second round early this year to bag the WBO Oriental bantamweight crown.

Asilo will be up against a very talented fighter in Nasukawa, who has already made a name for himself in the kickboxing world.

Nasukawa was considered a superstar in the kickboxing realm, where he has won countless accolades. He also has notable wins over Amnat Ruenroeng and Thai legend Wanchalong PK Saenchaigym.

The 26-year-old Nasukawa turned to boxing last year and has been impressive thus far. He’s coming off a huge third-round stoppage of world-rated Jonathan Rodriguez last July 20, 2024.

“Gerwin’s advantage is his skills. This will be a battle of skills vs. power,” said renowned Cebuano trainer Edito Villamor, who will be in Asilo’s corner along with head coach Romnick Hoybia and former world title challenger Regie Suganob. “That’s the plan (to fight outside) but that depends on what Tenshin does during the fight. We will adjust to ensure Gerwin can effectively utilize his straight punch.”

Asilo is 9-0 with four knockouts, while Nasukawa is 4-0 with two knockouts. / EKA