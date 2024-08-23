Asilo to fight Nasukawa in October

UNDEFEATED prospect Gerwin Asilo is set to see action in Japan in what promises to be the biggest boxing event of the year.

Asilo will take on also unbeaten Japanese up-and-comer Tenshin Nasukawa for the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia-Pacific bantamweight belt at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on the second day of a two-day boxing event on Oct. 13 and Oct. 14, 2024.

Asilo is currently on a hot streak, having won two regional belts in his last two fights. He outclassed Aljum Pelecio by a lopsided unanimous decision to win the vacant WBO Asia-Pacific Youth bantamweight belt on Dec. 28, 2023, and then secured the vacant WBO Oriental bantamweight strap with a second-round knockout of Thai Surat Eaim Ong on July 27, 2024, both in Bohol.

Asilo is currently training at the Villamor Boxing Gym under renowned boxing trainer Edito “Ala” Villamor in Mandaue City.

Nasukawa, on the other hand, is a former kickboxing champion and MMA fighter, considered one of the best kickboxers in the modern era. Before transitioning to boxing, Nasukawa had a solid kickboxing career, defeating the likes of Wanchalong PK Saenchaigym and former boxing world champion Amnat Ruenroeng.

Nasukawa turned professional last year and has been impressive thus far. He defeated Japanese veteran Yuki Yohana by unanimous decision in his pro debut and followed it up with wins over Luis Guzman, Luis Robles, and Jonathan Rodriguez.

Asilo is 9-0 with four knockouts, while Nasukawa is 4-0 with two knockouts.

The two-day boxing show in Japan features an unprecedented seven world title fights. / EKA