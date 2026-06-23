AsPac Sambo tilt slated

MANILA – Sydney Sy Tancontian will defend her heavyweight title in the 11th Asia-Oceania Sambo Championships starting Friday, June 26, 2026, at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Malate, Manila.

The 27-year-old pride of Davao City, daughter of Pilipinas Sambo Federation (PSF) president Paolo Tancontian, is the world No. 1 in the +80kg category.

“Thank God, my father’s health has greatly improved and is now addressing the details of the tournament so I can now focus on taking part in the competition,” said Sy in a news release Monday, June 22.

Sy defeated Mongolian Buyanzaya Ser-Ochir for the gold medal last year in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Teammate Aislynn Yap also ruled the women’s -80kg combat class.

“I have already seen the draw in my weight class and, with the help of the hometown crowd, we believe I have a strong chance of becoming the champion once again,” said Tancontian, chairperson of the International Sambo Federation Athletes Commission.

Over 500 athletes from 31 countries are expected to join the four-day tournament presented by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) under the aegis of the National Sports Tourism Inter-Agency Committee.

“Sydney’s participation is a big inspiration to the national team and country. If she’s there, the confidence of her teammates is different,” said the elder Tancontian.

Tickets at P100 each are available at the ticket booths at Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

“We made the ticket price very affordable for sports fans because this event will not only be a treat in watching the best of our grapplers from Asia and Oceania in action but also a chance to root for our own grapplers as well,” said the PSF chief.

“This is our chance to support our good sambo athletes for the country’s honor,” he added.

Tancontian said those unable to watch the live action of the 11th Asia-Oceania Sambo Championships can still follow the event via the sambo.live website and Facebook Live on the official PSC and PSF pages. / PNA