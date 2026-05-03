Aspiring writers reflect on role of responsible storytelling

JUNIOR Journo participants from different schools took part in the second News Writing Workshop of the Junior Journo Program on April 25, 2026, where student journalists reflected on the evolving nature of journalism, ethical reporting, and the importance of responsible storytelling at SM Seaside City Cebu.

The workshop focused on strengthening participants’ understanding of news writing, with emphasis on journalistic structure, accuracy, and the broader responsibilities of writers in informing the public. Coach Nestor Ramirez, SunStar’s director for editorial oversight and corporate affairs and a journalism professor, highlighted how journalism extends beyond formatting stories, underscoring its role in shaping perspectives and delivering information that affects communities.

Rylee Isabelle Ramoso of St. Theresa’s College of Cebu said the workshop helped her realize the importance of applying proper journalistic writing beyond structure alone. She shared that while she previously focused more on formatting her news stories, she now understands the need to follow a more disciplined journalistic approach when presenting information to the public.

Antoinette Elena Lato Ruffolo said the session broadened her understanding of journalism, describing it as a more complex field with multiple dimensions. She said she initially thought journalism was straightforward, but the workshop helped her recognize its deeper responsibilities and the careful thought required in news writing.

Jarred Pescadero of Mactan National High School (Senior High School) said he would recommend the program to other student journalists, especially those interested in writing. He shared that the workshop helped enhance his journalism skills and provided valuable learning experiences for aspiring campus writers.

Lexie Rayn Ouano of Colegio de la Inmaculada Concepcion Inc. emphasized that she gained new insights about journalism, particularly its structure and influence. She said she realized that journalism carries the power to shape public opinion, which requires writers to be careful, unbiased, and responsible in what they report.

The workshop concluded with participants reflecting on journalism as a discipline that demands both skill and integrity, reinforcing the idea that campus journalists play an important role in ensuring truthful and responsible information-sharing within their communities.