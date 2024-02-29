Assorted firearms seized in raid in Argao town

ASSORTED firearms were confiscated when the authorities raided a home in Sitio Suba, Barangay Poblacion, Argao town, southern Cebu, on Thursday, February 29, 2024.

The operatives of the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company led by Lieutenant Jefferson Dalman and Argao Police Station were armed with a search warrant issued by Judge Faith Trumata-Rebotiaco of the Regional Trial Court branch 59, which is based in Argao, when they raided the house of 44-year-old Thadeus Montana Saniel.

Barangay Captain Dario Canada said that the search, which began at around 6 a.m., took almost six hours to be carried out by the authorities since they had to demolish the toilet bowl—where the hand grenade was reportedly hidden by the suspect.

Aside from the hand grenade, authorities also recovered from the suspect a .45 pistol with six live bullets, a KG 9 semi-automatic firearm with silencer and 21 live bullets and a .38 revolver with six live rounds.

The Explosive Ordnance Division (EOD) personnel had already detonated the grenade at the firing range in Barangay Bulasa, Argao,

It was found that the suspect had been previously detained for a similar offense but had been released after his case was dismissed. (DVG, TPT)