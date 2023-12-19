Assuremax launched

MANULIFE China Bank Life Assurance Corp. (MCBL), the bancassurance partnership between Manulife and China Bank, recently launched AssureMax, a life insurance plan combining protection benefits with guaranteed returns that Filipinos can use to fund their children’s education, support their businesses or their passions, provide for retirement, and other future needs and financial goals.

MCBL AssureMax, available in five- and 10-year payment terms, offers guaranteed life protection equal to 200 percent of the face amount; a guaranteed cash payout that is 10 percent of the face amount every two years starting at the end of their seventh year for the five-year variant, and starting at the end of the 11th year for the 10-year variant; and a guaranteed maturity benefit that is equal to 100 percent of the face amount paid out at the end of the policy term.