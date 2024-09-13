Astra Lifestyle Center: Your next lifestyle destination in Cebu

The Astra Lifestyle Centre will anchor a multi-dimensional experience, encompassing four key elements that cater to the diverse needs of modern urban dwellers. At the heart of Astra Center is Astra Central Mall, an upscale shopping destination offering a mix of high-end retail stores, dining options, and entertainment facilities to enhance the leisure experience. Radisson Red Hotel, the first in the Philippines, adds a cosmopolitan flair with its contemporary design, catering to the new generation of travelers who prioritize creativity, style, art, and social interaction. This world-class hotel will serve both tourists and business travelers, further enhancing the region’s appeal as a tourism and business hub.

One Astra Place, the residential component, provides a luxurious living experience with amenities such as an infinity pool, sky deck, gym, and function rooms, designed for convenience and comfort. Astra Corporate Center completes the development with a 12-storey office tower offering modern, flexible workspaces ideal for local and international businesses. With its prime location and cutting-edge facilities, the center is poised to attract a diverse range of enterprises, from startups to multinational corporations, supporting the city’s economic growth.

The design places an emphasis on convenience and experience, ensuring that every visit is enjoyable and stress-free. With thoughtful amenities, well-designed common areas, and intuitive layouts, Astra Lifestyle Centre will serve as a one-stop destination for shopping, dining, entertainment, and relaxation.

As Cebu continues to grow as a business and tourism destination, Astra Center’s mixed-use concept will play a significant role in shaping the city’s burgeoning urban development. By offering a complete lifestyle solution—where living, working, and leisure intersect—Astra Lifestyle Centre is set to redefine urban living in the region, making it a must-visit destination for anyone looking to experience the best of Cebu. S