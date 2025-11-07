Astrolabio faces Akitsugi

TWO-TIME world title challenger Vincent Astrolabio slugs it out with unbeaten Japanese boxer Katsuma Akitsugi in a 10-rounder today, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 (PH time), at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida.

After failing to win a world title last year, Astrolabio is working his way back up the bantamweight ladder.

Astrolabio suffered a first-round knockout at the hands of undefeated Japanese superstar Junto Nakatani in a World Boxing Council (WBC) bantamweight title fight in Japan last year.

The 28-year-old Astrolabio bounced back from that loss with a first-round knockout of one-time world title challenger Prasitsak Phaprom in the Philippines.

Astrolabio is currently ranked No. 9 by the World Boxing Organization (WBO) and No. 13 by the International Boxing Federation (IBF) in the bantamweight division.

Astrolabio first fought for a world title in 2023 in the US. He lost to Jason Moloney by majority decision in a World Boxing Organization (WBO) bantamweight title bout.

Meanwhile, Akitsugi is a US-based Japanese fighter who’s been making waves on American soil.

The 27-year-old Akitsugi fought two Filipino pugs in his last two contests. He demolished Aston Palicte in six rounds last year and outclassed Jonas Sultan, his former sparring partner, by unanimous decision on July 12, 2025.

Akitsugi is currently ranked No. 12 by the IBF.

Astrolabio weighed in at the bantamweight limit of 118 pounds, while Akitsugi tipped the scales a bit lighter at 117.6.

Astrolabio is 20-5 with 15 knockouts, while Akitsugi has an unblemished slate of 13-0 with three knockouts. / EKA