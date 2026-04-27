Asturias farm shut over sanitation issues

ANOTHER poultry farm in Asturias town, Cebu has been ordered to temporarily halt operations due to sanitation issues and complaints of severe fly infestation.

The Municipal Government of Asturias issued a “no chick-in” suspension on April 27, 2026, against a farm in Barangay Sta. Lucia.

Mayor Dana Andrew Dumdum said the facility must undergo thorough disinfection and comply with environmental standards to protect public health and the welfare of residents.

A “no chick-in” policy prohibits the entry of new batches of chickens for one grow cycle.

This is the second farm in the municipality sanctioned this month by the Task Force Langaw Inspection Team.

In a public advisory posted Monday, April 28, the local government unit (LGU) said the order followed a series of inspections monitoring sanitary conditions and their impact on surrounding communities.

“The inspection found issues related to the cleanliness of the facility and the presence of flies that affected some residents in nearby areas,” the advisory said.

The operator was directed to suspend operations for one grow cycle, conduct thorough cleaning and disinfection, comply with previous recommendations, and notify the LGU upon completion of these measures.

The LGU said operations may resume only after full compliance and verification, with a separate order to be issued.

The name of the poultry farm was not disclosed, but the LGU said inspections and enforcement will continue as part of efforts to address sanitation concerns in the town.

On April 18, the municipal government also imposed a temporary “no chick-in” order on a poultry farm in Barangay Banban for its continued failure to meet sanitary standards. / JJL