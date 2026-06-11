Asturias halts 3rd poultry farm amid rising fly infestation concerns

AN INDUSTRIAL poultry farm in Asturias, Cebu has been ordered to stop bringing in new chicks. Local authorities issued the temporary ban following severe fly infestations that have deeply affected nearby neighborhoods.

Asturias Mayor Andrew “Dongkoy” Dumdum and municipal regulators handed down the strict "no chick-in" order. This action temporarily pauses the facility’s production cycle. The farm will not be allowed to resume normal operations until it upgrades its sanitation systems and fixes the environmental issues causing the fly problem.

A growing sanitation crackdown

This sanction marks the third time this year that local officials have taken disciplinary action against a poultry farm in the municipality. The move comes as local leaders ramp up enforcement against livestock operations accused of causing repeated sanitation and public health problems.

During an interview on Thursday, June 11, 2026, Dolphy Juntong, vice chairman of the Asturias Task Force Langaw, explained that authorities had no choice but to step in. Repeated inspections, warnings, and public hearings had all failed to resolve the problem.

“Nag balik-balik mi'g inspection, nag-public hearing pa gani, pero naa gihapon'y langaw (We conducted a series of inspections, but the infestation of flies continued),” Juntong said.

Juntong noted that complaints about the flies have been relentless, especially on social media, where local residents continue to voice concerns about their damaged living conditions.

Balancing public health, economy

The “no chick-in” order is a specific regulatory tool designed to halt the production cycle of industrial poultry farms by banning the introduction of new day-old chicks. This mechanism allows operators to focus entirely on upgrading their waste management and sanitation systems before they can start breeding livestock again.

Officials emphasized that the penalty is meant to force compliance rather than permanently shut down businesses. This balance is critical, as poultry farms contribute heavily to the local economy. Asturias currently hosts 23 active industrial poultry farms, with three more under construction. This booming livestock sector has turned the town into a first-class municipality driven by a strong tax base.

However, local officials made it clear that the health of the community comes first.

“Dili namo kontra ang farms. In fact, partners namo sila,” Juntong stated. “Kung maapektuhan na ang panglawas sa katawhan, dili gyud mi magduha-duha og aksyon.” (We are not against farms. In fact, they are our partners. If people’s health is already affected, we will not hesitate to take action.)

Working toward compliance

Mayor Dumdum has instructed the task force to actively help poultry operators meet the required environmental standards.

“Ana si Mayor nga tabangan sad namo ang poultry farms aron maka-comply sila (The Mayor said we should also help poultry farms so they can comply),” Juntong added.

Ultimately, the future of the penalized farm rests on how quickly it cleans up its act. Juntong concluded with a clear warning: “Basta maka-comply lang sila, i-lift ra pod namo ang order. Pero ug padayon ang kahugaw, dili gyud sila makapasulod ug bag-ong mga piso.” (As long as they comply, we will lift the order. But if pollution continues, they will not be allowed to bring in new chicks.) Lee Hashman Patalita, CNU Intern