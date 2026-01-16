Asturias’ Stefanie Przewodnik crowned Sinulog Festival Queen 2026

STEFANIE Przewodnik of Asturias was crowned Sinulog Festival Queen 2026, standing out among 19 candidates during the coronation night held on Friday, January 16, at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Along with the prestigious title, Przewodnik earned several special awards, including Miss Photogenic, Best in Production Number, Best in Solo Performance, and Best in Festival Costume.

Here is the list of winners:

Sinulog Festival Queen 2026 - Stefanie Przewodnik

1st runner-up - Mary Yasmin Fabian of Carcar City

2nd runner-up - Kyra Rei Hopkins of Dumanjug

3rd runner-up - Clarisa Marie Westram of Cotabato Province

4th runner-up - Chanel Frenzie Catao of Inayawan Talents’ Guild Cultural Group

