ASUS unveils ‘sustainable, environment friendly’ laptop

TAIWAN-BASED tech manufacturing company ASUS recently showcased its “most sustainable and environment-friendly” laptop during a mall caravan in Cebu on Dec. 9, 2023.

The brand is also taking advantage of the heightened holiday spending by offering promotional deals to consumers from Nov. 15, 2023, to Jan. 15, 2024.

One of the brand’s product highlights is the Zenbook S13 OLED, a 13-inch laptop touted as ASUS’s most sustainable laptop.

According to Fate Mora, ASUS public relations specialist, Zenbook S13 is primarily manufactured using recycled materials such as Post-Industrial Recycled (PIR), Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR), eco-friendly plasma ceramic aluminum, and ocean-bound ma­te­rials, which refer to plastic waste at risk of ending up in oceans.

The top lid of the laptop is coated with a special aluminum and undergoes a different process that makes it sustainable. Mora added that even at the end of the laptop’s lifespan, it will remain sustainable due to the materials used. The Zenbook S13 is said to have around a 50 percent lower carbon footprint.

“Plasma ceramic aluminum components are also fully recyclable at the end of their lifespan,” ASUS stated in a detailed announcement about the Zenbook S13 OLED.

Circular Computing, a remanufacturing company, conducted research across 230 specific laptops from various brands and discovered that the average carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions during the production of a new laptop are around 331 kilograms. This means that just three new laptops produce appro­ximately one ton of CO2.

It is estimated that up to 85 percent of the overall total carbon footprint is attributed to the production and materials used for the parts and display.

Mora added that not only the laptop but also its packaging features sustainable practices, such as recyclable materials, and does not use any glue or adhesive.

“From the product to the packaging, overall, it’s truly sustainable. That’s why we’re saying it’s the most sustainable Zenbook ever,” said Mora.