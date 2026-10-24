At least 800 personnel deployed for ‘Kalag-kalag’

THE Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) will deploy about 500 police personnel starting Friday, Oct. 30, 2926, to secure cemeteries and other crowded areas during the observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day on Nov. 1 and 2.

Another 300 personnel from partner agencies will bring the total security force to about 800.

MCPO Director Col. Cirilo Acosta Jr. said the operation will focus on preventing criminal activities and maintaining peace and order as residents visit cemeteries to remember their departed loved ones.

Acosta assured residents that the special deployment would not affect regular police operations, with officers continuing patrols in residential areas, subdivisions, roads and other parts of the city throughout the long weekend.

“We observe this tradition because Kalag-kalag is part of Filipino culture and we must ensure that people can observe it safely. Rest assured that we will not reduce our regular police deployment. We can assure the people of Mandaue that our police officers will remain on the streets,” Acosta said.

The deployment will cover eight cemeteries across the city, including those in Barangays Guizo, Pagsabungan, Banilad and Canduman.

Police will also monitor resorts, parks, transport terminals, business establishments and areas where people gather at night.

Guizo will require heightened security because it has four cemeteries, two privately owned and two public.

Acosta said these could draw between 5,000 and 7,000 visitors each day during the two-day observance, making crowd control and theft prevention priorities.

The MCPO has coordinated with the Mandaue City Government, the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, the Bureau of Fire Protection, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine Coast Guard, barangay officials and other agencies.

Preliminary coordination meetings have been held, with a final conference scheduled before the weekend to discuss security arrangements and

responsibilities.

Acosta said the operation would follow the Philippine National Police’s seven-point agenda for managing public activities which include deploying uniformed and plainclothes officers alongside civilian partners in areas with heavy foot traffic.

Police will also conduct intelligence monitoring to identify repeat offenders.

Firearms, explosives, and other dangerous materials are prohibited inside cemeteries. The use of sound systems is also discouraged to allow visitors to pray and remember their departed loved ones peacefully.

Acosta advised residents to avoid wearing expensive jewelry or carrying valuables that could attract thieves, and to keep their belongings secure in crowded areas.

Those leaving their homes to visit cemeteries were also urged to secure their properties and coordinate with barangay officials and volunteer groups to help monitor their neighborhoods.

The MCPO called on the public to cooperate with security personnel, follow cemetery regulations, avoid prohibited items, and remain vigilant throughout the observance. / ABC