Atasha Muhlach clarifies real score of her love life

ATASHA MUHLACH clarified that she and Jacob Ang, the youngest son of business tycoon Ramon Ang, are just friends.

“Oh, we’re just friends. We’re just friends. We’re really just friends,” Atasha told members of the media in the capital.

Atasha was interviewed during TV5’s Sa Tara Sa Paskong Kapatid Thanksgiving Party on Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, at Grand Hyatt Manila.

Asked if she was ready to fall in love, she replied:

“No, I’m focused on work. Just work, really,” said the daughter of Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzales.

At present, Atasha has returned to “Eat Bulaga” following the successful run of her musical, “Bongga Ka Day! The Annie Batungbakal Musical,” which concluded on Oct. 31, 2026. / TRC