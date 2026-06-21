Atasha Muhlach gets emotional over ‘Annie Batungbakal Musical’

It was officially announced on June 17, 2026, that Atasha Muhlach will star in “Bongga Ka ‘Day!: The Annie Batungbakal Musical,” which will feature songs by Hotdog.

The daughter of Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzales was chosen to play Annie Batungbakal, a character first popularized by National Artist Nora Aunor in the 1979 film.

“My first reaction was tears of joy. It felt like a full-circle moment for me. I started in theater, and that’s when I realized I really wanted to enter this industry. It made me realize my passion for the performing arts and the craft,” Atasha said in an interview in the capital.

Atasha admitted that she auditioned for the role and underwent several months of training, including acting, voice and dance lessons. The cast also includes Sam Concepcion, KD Estrada, Jackie Lou Blanco and John Lapus. / TRC S