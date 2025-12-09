Atasha Muhlach, Jacob Ang spark buzz after Japan trip

AGA Muhlach’s daughter, Atasha Muhlach, and Jacob Ang are trending after new photos circulated online showing the two on vacation in Japan with the Muhlach family.

Jacob’s father, Ramon Ang, chairman of San Miguel Corp., has reportedly insisted that Atasha and his son are “just friends.”

In one group photo, Andres Muhlach is seen taking a selfie with his twin sister and Jacob in the background.

Jacob and Atasha were first spotted together at an intimate dinner in August this year. They have not confirmed their relationship status. / TRC S