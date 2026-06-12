Atasha Muhlach rumored to star in ‘Annie Batungbakal’ musical.

Many are speculating that Atasha Muhlach will take on the lead role in “Bongga Ka, ‘Day! The Annie Batungbakal Musical.”

The buzz started after a teaser was released by Viva Artists Agency in partnership with Newport World Resorts on June 9, 2026.

However, producers have not yet issued an official statement confirming whether Atasha will portray the iconic character originally popularized by Nora Aunor in the 1979 film directed by Maryo J. de los Reyes.

The musical adaptation is set to premiere at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in September 2026, marking the 47th anniversary of the original film. It will feature classic hits from Hotdog, including “Bongga Ka, ‘Day,” “Annie Batungbakal” and “Langit Na Naman.” / TRC S