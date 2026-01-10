Atayde addresses Domingo–Cruz issue

ACTRESS Ria Atayde has addressed rumors that Robi Domingo and John Lloyd Cruz nearly figured in an altercation during the wedding reception of Atayde and actor Zanjoe Marudo on Dec. 23, 2025.

In an interview in the capital, Atayde said whatever may have happened between Domingo and Cruz did not affect the celebration.

“If something happened between them, they kept it away from me. It wasn’t something that disrupted the event or anything. It went very smoothly. It was a beautiful night,” Atayde said.

She also thanked their guests for cooperating with their request to refrain from using mobile phones during the event.

“It was what we wanted from the start. It was non-negotiable to have a party like that. Sometimes you watch SDE videos and you see everybody’s phones are up. It feels different when you’re all there enjoying the moment,” she said.

“Our wedding was intimate. It had our friends and families. We’re so grateful that they all showed up for us. It was just a nice celebration of our love and of everyone who has been part of our story as a couple,” Atayde added.

Witnesses earlier claimed both Domingo and Cruz had been drinking that evening. As of writing, neither has issued a statement. / TRC