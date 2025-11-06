Cebu

Ate Gay completes chemotherapy

Ate Gay completes chemotherapy
Published on

STAND-UP comedian Ate Gay, whose real name is Gil Morales, happily announced that she has completed her chemotherapy sessions for stage 4 cancer.

The comedian shared through a Facebook post that she is recovering well after several months of treatment.

“Now I can eat properly again! I’ve graduated from chemo. I only have 15 days of radiation left, then 12 sessions of immunotherapy every 21 days,” she wrote.

She also thanked fans and supporters for their prayers, saying, “Thank you for your prayers. I’m fighting.”

Ate Gay, known for her impersonation of superstar Nora Aunor, received an outpouring of support online following her update. / HBL

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.

Videos

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph