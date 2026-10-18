Ate Gay holds a‘living funeral’

Family and friends gathered for comedian Ate Gay, whose real name is Gil Aducal Morales, for his “living funeral” on Oct. 15, 2026.

He decided not to wait until his death, saying he would rather have a wake while he is still alive than after he has passed away, when he would no longer be able to see or hear their praises and heartfelt farewells.

Ate Gay was diagnosed with Stage 4 mucoepidermoid carcinoma in September 2025. His doctor had even told him that he might not live to see 2026. However, he remains deeply grateful to God that he is still alive today.

Ate Gay’s “living funeral” was held at Forest Lake Memorial Parks in Biñan, Laguna.

Among those who delivered eulogies were fellow comedian Boobsie Wonderland and content creator Arman Salon.

In July 2026, another lump appeared near his neck and shoulder. Despite his condition, Ate Gay remains hopeful that he will overcome the illness. / TRC S