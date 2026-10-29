Ate Gay in ICU, hospital bill reaches P2.4 million

Comedian Ate Gay has been confined in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Asian Hospital and Medical Center in Muntinlupa City for nearly a week.

Days after his “living funeral,” the comedian reportedly required further medical attention due to complications from cancer.

In a Facebook post, his family appealed for financial assistance as his hospital bill reached P2,435,218.96, according to a copy of a Progress Payment Request Letter from the hospital that they shared.

“Our beloved Gil Aducal Morales, known to many as Ate Gay, has been confined in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Asian Hospital and Medical Center for almost a week,” his family said in the post.

“During this difficult time, our family is humbly reaching out to your kind hearts for any financial assistance to help support his ongoing medical needs. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has already extended their kindness and generosity.

“No amount is too small. Every contribution, prayer and share means so much to our family.”/ TRC S