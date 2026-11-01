Ate Gay relies on life-support machine

UPDATE (Nov. 1, 2026): Comedian Ate Gay has died at 66, his family announced.

STAND-UP comedian Ate Gay remains in critical condition and is now relying on a life-support machine, according to a medical update released by his family on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026.

Two days after his “living funeral,” the comedian was brought to the hospital on Oct. 17 due to complications from his cancer. His condition further worsened after he suffered a stroke the following day while fighting for his life in the intensive care unit.

His family has appealed for financial assistance as his hospital bills continue to mount, reaching nearly P3 million.

Doctors continue to closely monitor Ate Gay’s condition. He has reportedly survived his first bout of septic shock. / TRC S