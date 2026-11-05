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Ate Gay to be laid to rest on Nov. 10

Ate Gay to be laid to rest on Nov. 10
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The family of comedian Ate Gay has released details of his wake and funeral arrangements.

According to a social media post by his family, public viewing is being held at The Forest Lake in Biñan, Laguna, from Nov. 4 to 9.

Visiting hours are from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, while his burial is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Gil Aducal Morales, popularly known as Ate Gay, died on Nov. 1 due to cancer complications.

Among those who have extended their condolences are Heart Evangelista, Tuesday Vargas, Rodjun Cruz and other personalities. / TRC