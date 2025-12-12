Ateneo bags the historic five-peat

THE multi-titled Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles became the first high school squad to win the historic Five-Peat in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Boys Basketball after they demolished again the University of Cebu Baby Webmasters, 79-57-00, at the Cebu Coliseum on Friday, December 12, 2025.

Overall, it was the Magis Eagles’ ninth crown, which started in 2012 when they beat University of the Visayas Baby Lancers in the finals.

In 2013, the Cesafi was halted because of the controversy regarding the eligibility of former Don Bosco standout Scott Aying, which eventually reached the court.

However, when the competition resumed in 2014, the Magis Eagles ruled it again and continued their dominance in 2015 and 2016.

Observers believed that Ateneo could have wrapped up the Five-Peat trophy had the tournament been completed in 2013.

After a two-year lull in the 2017 and 2018 seasons, the Magis Eagles ignited another dynasty by winning the 2019 championship and have been able to defend it until now. (JBM)