Ateneo coaches at Aurora camp banned in UAAP

THE University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) has issued a restriction to the coaches of Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles who are part of the Aurora training camp incident that claimed the lives of players Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili.

The preventive suspension was handed down by the UAAP Board of Trustees, acting on a stern recommendation from the Board of Managing Directors.

The league stated the move is strictly intended to preserve the integrity of the ongoing inquiry and to ensure full transparency and due process as facts surrounding the incident are being carefully examined.

The ban is for the coaches who accompanied former head coach Tab Baldwin during the ill-fated training camp in Dipaculao, Aurora.

The development comes on the heels of a massive shakeup in Katipunan, with Ateneo already accepting the high-profile resignations of team manager Epok Quimpo and Baldwin himself. Both Baldwin and his staff appeared before the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group at Camp Crame on Friday to face questioning.

While the UAAP official statement refrained from naming individuals, the affected coaching staff under Baldwin includes assistants Jon Jacinto, Sandro Soriano, and Dean Castano.

According to the UAAP board, the sanctioned coaches are “prohibited from participating in any UAAP-related activities, in any capacity, effective immediately.

The provisional ban will remain in effect while concurrent investigations are spearheaded by government authorities, Ateneo’s independent fact-finding committee, and league officials. / RSC