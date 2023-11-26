Ateneo de Cebu, UV enter semis

THE reigning champions SHS-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles and the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers booked their slots in the Final Four of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Season 23 high school basketball tournament after they disposed of their respective opponents on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Magis Eagles routed the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildkittens, 86-57, to finish their elimination round campaign with an 8-2 win-loss card. They currently are the third seed but have a chance to rise up to the second spot if the current second-seeded squad, the University of San Jose-Recoletos, topples the top-ranked University of Cebu (UC)–Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue during their game on Sunday, Nov. 26.

That match was still being played as of press time.

Meanwhile, UV defeated City of Bogo Science and Arts Academy (CBSAA) Trailblazers, 60-53, to bag the last ticket to the semifinal round. UV actually finished the elimination round with the same record as the UC Baby Webmasters (7-3) but the Baby Lancers nabbed the last spot due to the winner-over-the-other rule.

In the college division, the UC Webmasters secured the second seed after beating the Benedicto College Cheetahs, 76-57. UC finished the elimination round with a 9-1 card to sit behind the undefeated UV Green Lancers.

UC will take on the University of Southern Philippines Foundation in the semifinals. They will have a twice-to-beat advantage.

Lastly, the Southwestern University-Phinma Cobras wrapped up their stint this season by defeating the Cebu Roosevelt Memorial Colleges Mustangs, 56-52. SWU-Phinma bowed out with a 4-6 record.