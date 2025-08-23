Ateneo de Manila survives USPF rally

ATENEO de Manila University bounced back from a sloppy start to defeat the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF), 29-27, 25-20, 24-26, 25-14, on Day 1 of the 2025 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals Cebu Leg on Friday, Aug. 22, at the Mandaue Sports Complex.

The Blue Eagles, led by Zey Pacia, Rob Silla, and Faye Nisperos, regained their footing in the fourth set after dropping the third, silencing the home team of the three-day tournament backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner, and R and B Milk Tea.

Ateneo head coach Sergio Veloso praised his young team for managing their emotions and staying composed despite the tough challenge posed by the feisty Lady Panthers.

“We still have a lot of rookies, and our system is new. They need to learn how to play in this kind of situation — with fans, tough opponents, and pressure,” said the Brazilian mentor.

However, Veloso admitted that his team still needs better error control after committing 33 errors that gave away free points to the opponent.

Pacia finished with 13 points — from 9 kills, 2 kill blocks, and 2 aces — for the Blue Eagles.

Silla added 12 points, while Nisperos delivered 10 spikes, 1 ace, and 1 kill block for a total of 12 points for the rebuilding Ateneo squad.

Angelica Salvador led USPF with a game-high 17 points from 16 kills, while Cherish Dayame added 13 points. Katrina Inot and Juciel Nadera contributed 7 points each.

In the other game, Shaina Nitura, once again, proved why he deserves to be in the Alas Pilipinas, when she shone brightly to lead Adamson University to a straight win over the University of San Carlos, 25-16, 31-33, 25-18, 25-12.

Nitura scored a game-high 28 points to officially kick off the Lady Falcons’ campaign in the tournament. The winger recorded 22 attacks, four kill blocks, and two aces.

Frances Mordi added 11 points, Red Bascon had nine, while Mary Ann Del Moral and Kim Rocha contributed eight points each for the Lady Falcons. /JBM