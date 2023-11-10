Ateneo downs UC for 6th straight win

THE SHS-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles pushed their winning streak to six games after they drubbed the University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters, 68-62, in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) high school basketball tournament on Thursday evening, Nov. 9, 2023, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The victory elevated the Magis Eagles to the no. 2 spot in the standings with a 6-1 card, trailing the unbeaten UC Lapu-Lapu Mandaue. UC, meanwhile, fell to 5-2.

Ateneo de Cebu led the entire way but had to repulse numerous comeback attempts by UC, including one late in the fourth when they pulled to within four, 62-66, after a corner triple by Gemini Abellana.

However, the Magis Eagles kept their composure and found a cutting Jelo Mar Rota, who scored a layup to push their lead to six with under two minutes left. UC couldn’t score the rest of the way to hand Ateneo de Cebu the win.

Jelomar Rota had 13 points, 10 rebounds, an assist and a block. Alden Cainglet added 12 points, while Jared Bahay tallied 11 markers.

In the collegiate division, the University of the Philippines (UP)-Cebu Fighting Maroons pulled the rug from under the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers, 77-76.

The win was UP Cebu’s second in the competition against seven losses.

The Fighting Maroons got 14 points, five boards, an assist, and a steal from big man Aaron Kress. UP Cebu also got crucial contributions from Philip Sainz, who had 13 markers, Niño Sarol, who added 12, and JZ Dizon, who pumped in 11 points.

USPF dropped to 4-2.

Meanwhile, the league’s technical committee upheld the two technical fouls that were called on UC Webmasters’ head coach Kern Sesante during their game versus the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars.

This means Sesante will be suspended for one game, be made to pay a fine of P10,000, and will have to render four hours of community service. Moreover, Sesante will miss the match between UC and the reigning champions University of the Visayas Green Lancers on Saturday.