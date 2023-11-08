Ateneo recovers with rout of UST in UAAP

THE Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles took down the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers, 67-59, to end their three-game slump in the UAAP Season 86 Men’s basketball tournament on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Blue Eagles improved their record to 5-6 — half-a-game behind fourth-running Adamson Soaring Falcons. On the other hand, the Growling Tigers suffered their fourth straight loss and fell to 1-10.

“We’re happy to end that losing streak, that’s for sure,” said Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin.

“I was really pleased today with our defense. We did a good job on Nic (Cabañero). He’s just a handful to try and defend (against) and to hold him down to 16 (points) on 33-percent shooting is a pretty good job,” the American-Kiwi tactician added.

Kai Ballungay paced the Blue Eagles with 15 points, 14 rebounds and one assist, while Chris Koon contributed 12 points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal. Raffy Celis, a former stud of the Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles, added eight points, 11 rebounds and three assists.

“We did enough offensively to win the game,” said Baldwin. “I think anybody that takes a chance on us shooting 20 percent from the three and giving us as many good looks as we got today might regret that.”