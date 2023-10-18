Ateneo routs UST in UAAP 86

THE rollercoaster ride of the reigning champions Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles continued on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023 as the squad crushed the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers, 97-77, in the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The Blue Eagles evened its record up at 3-3 for solo fifth in the standings heading to this weekend’s “Battle of Katipunan” against the cross-street rivals University of the Philippines.

For coach Tab Baldwin, this victory was a good way for the Blue Eagles to warm up for their much-anticipated clash against the Fighting Maroons.

“Generally speaking, it was a good game on both ends of the floor for us,” said Baldwin. “I think we need that kind of performance, especially going into the UP game and we’re happy. It’s gonna be a very, very happy dugout today.”

Ateneo elevated its game in the third quarter, with Nigerian center Joseph Obasa scoring 11 points while Chris Koon drained a three-point shot to give them a 54-40 cushion with over seven minutes to go in the period.

However, the Growling Tigers fought and pulled to within 58-62 with two minutes and forty-five seconds left in the period.

Ateneo then put the finishing touches in the payoff period behind Mason Amos, Obasa and Kai Ballungay.

Ballungay produced 17 points, seven rebounds, and three assists, while Obasa also scored 17 points and managed to get eight rebounds and two blocks for the Blue Eagles. Amos scored 15 points while Lazaro grabbed nine rebounds. / JNP