Ateneo sets title clash with DBTC

DON Bosco Technical College (DBTC) and Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) rekindle their rivalry as they face off in the secondary division finals of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) football tournament on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, after emerging as the two best high school teams in the elimination round.

SHS-AdC entered its match against San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) last Monday, Dec. 8, trailing in third place but booked a finals ticket with a dominant 5-1 win at the University of San Carlos-Talamban Campus (USC-TC) football field.

It was a total team effort by SHS-AdC as five players scored for the squad.

Antonio Benito Canton hit the opening goal in the ninth minute, followed by Adam Clint Lee’s strike in the 27th for a 2-0 lead at halftime.

Just right after the break, SHS-AdC once again scored, courtesy of Mark Nathan Tabon in the 47th minute.

Charles Marcus Sia stretched SHS-AdC’s lead to 4-0 with a 66th minute goal. SCSC finally answered through Xyrus Lloyd Maraquio three minutes later.

Jared Tyler Abastas hit the nail on the coffin with a 79th-minute goal.

The win allowed SHS-AdC to dislodge the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) from the second spot and clinch a berth in the finals.

Defending champion DBTC will take on SHS-AdC in the championship match on Sunday at 10 a.m. at the USC-TC football field.

Last season, DBTC was immediately crowned champion after sweeping the elimination round.

Meanwhile, reigning collegiate division champion University of San Carlos (USC) took the top spot from University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) after a win.

Though the finals showdown between USC and USPF has already been sealed, the Warriors will have a lot of momentum on their side after a dominant 4-0 win over the University of the Philippines Cebu (UPC). USPF, on the other hand, lost to USJ-R, 0-4.

USC and USPF clash in the collegiate division finals also on Dec. 14 at 2 p.m., with USC gunning for its eighth straight championship. / EKA