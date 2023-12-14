Ateneo survives, forces winner-take-all v.s. UV

THE Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles rode the hot-shooting night of star point guard Jared Bahay to take Game 2, 80-65, over the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers and force a winner-take-all Game 3 in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Season 23 high school basketball finals on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023 at the Cebu Coliseum.

Tip-off is at 5 p.m. with the Magis Eagles taking aim at a third straight Cesafi title, while the Baby Lancers look to capture its first since 2017 and eighth overall.

After struggling to find the bottom of the net in the playoffs, Bahay was on point on Wednesday night, making 10 of his 17 shots. He also had 15 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Bahay was not alone in leading the Magis Eagles to victory as Froilan Maglasang Jelo Rota and RJ Dacalos all played key roles in routing the Baby Lancers. Maglasang had 15 points, six boards and five assists, while big man Rota finished with 12 points, 12 boards and two steals. Dacalos added 11 points and seven boards.

Magis Eagles head coach Rommel Rasmo is keen on reminding his players to focus on the details, as he claims these will add up to the Cesafi title.

“What I need to do is to keep on reminding them to focus on the process, especially doing the little things because little things will matter in this winner-take-all game,” said Rasmo.

UV coach Ronald Bucao said he would do his part to help raise his players’ morale and remind them that despite the Game Two defeat, all is not lost.

“We need to stay motivated. I reminded the squad that we went this far for a purpose. We struggled during the eliminations and played our hearts out in beating the top seed in the semifinals so we can be in the championship,” Bucao shared.