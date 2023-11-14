Ateneo targets last UAAP Final Four berth

THE reigning champions Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles seek to capture the last ticket to the Final Four of the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament when they battle the University of the East Red Warriors at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023.

The Blue Eagles need to beat the University of the East at 11 a.m. and hope that National University (NU), which is seeking to gain a twice-to-beat bonus in the Final Four, wins over Adamson University in the 6 p.m. match to complete the cast.

Ateneo currently sits in solo fourth with a 6-6 record. The Blue Eagles’ 62-58 victory over the Falcons last Sunday could be a major turning point in their up-and-down season.

“You only need to look at the big picture to see that it is a huge win. Adamson is still in the hunt, but it’s a tough game now against NU. As I said before the season, they (Bulldogs) are a really tough team. So is Adamson; that’s going to be a hell of a game,” said Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin.

The Blue Eagles are not taking the Red Warriors for granted, even without Senegalese center Precious Momowei, who will serve a one-game suspension for incurring his second unsportsmanlike foul of the season last time out.

With De La Salle, which is playing already-eliminated Far Eastern University at 4 p.m., still very much in the race for the two twice-to-beat slots in the Final Four, joint leaders University of the Philippines (UP) and NU are trying to fend off the league’s hottest team.

The Fighting Maroons are facing last-place University of Santo Tomas at 1 p.m., while the Bulldogs are taking on Adamson in the nightcap.

The Green Archers have won six straight matches for a 9-3 slate, good for the third spot. They only trail UP and NU, both sporting 10-2 cards, by a game.