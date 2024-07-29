'Athena' calls for clear dress code at Basilica

A MEMBER of the LGBTQIA+ community, who was “initially denied” entry to the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu by a female tourist police officer and two security guards on Saturday, July 27, 2024, has called for a clear dress code policy in the Basilica.

Meanwhile, the female tourist police officer involved, who was assigned at the Basilica, under the Tourist Police Unit of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), was relieved from her post.

In a video that “Teacher Athena” posted on TikTok on Saturday, the teacher called for respect regardless of gender.

“Usba na inyohang sistema. Respeto mo sa tanang mga tawo, ma lalaki man o ma babaye na. Unya ang intensyon musulod, ayaw ninyo i-trap ang mga tawo or whatever,” Teacher Athena said in the video, where she narrated the situation she encountered upon her visit in the Basilica.

(Change your system. Respect all people, men or women. If the intention is to come inside the Church, don’t trap people or whatever.)

Teacher Athena did not divulge his full name in the video. As of 7 p.m., the video garnered 3.6 million views.

SunStar Cebu tried to get the side of the Basilica but has yet to get an official statement.

The video shows only a portion of the initial commotion where two security personnel and a female cop appeared offering Teacher Athena a piece of cloth as to cover up the teacher, who was wearing shorts.

The Basilica requires modest or proper attire for all visitors and pilgrims. Teacher Athena was wearing pink colored coords terno: a polo-shirt top and above-the-knee shorts.

The female cop then asked Teacher Athena to present a valid ID.

Teacher Athena then presented his passport as the only valid ID he had at the moment. The teacher said he is currently based in Taiwan.

In the video, the tourist police asked about the gender reflected on the teacher’s passport.

“Why is it you’re talking about gender? Male. Passport. So, will you base it on gender?” replied Teacher Athena in a mix of English and Cebuano.

Teacher Athena was allowed to enter the premises after insisting that her only purpose was to visit the Holy Child and buy some relics.

Teacher Athena then reported the incident to the information desk inside the church and explained the situation.

Meanwhile, Lt. Col. Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson of Police Regional Office 7 Director Brig. Gen. Anthony Aberin, said the policewoman went beyond her responsibilities.

He noted that it was the security guards’ task to identify who can and cannot enter the church.

Pelare said the task of the police is to ensure the security of the place, stressing that they will be called to help if there is already a security problem in the area.

Pelare said Athena’s case will be investigated by the CCPO, noting that the relieved policewoman will be given due process, so she can also defend herself. / CDF, AYB